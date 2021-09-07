 Skip to main content
Wisconsin tops 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, highest since January
A citizen registers for free COVID-19 testing Nov. 9 in Mayville. Dodge County Public Health, with the assistance of the Wisconsin National Guard, recently held walk-in testing at the Dodge County Highway Dept., 850 Mallard Drive. The Mayville site is now closed. Starting Monday testing will be held at the former Bassett Building, 1701 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. 

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

Over 1,000 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since January, the Wisconsin Hospital Association said. 

The ongoing jump in hospitalizations comes as the delta variant of the virus has pushed up case counts statewide in recent weeks. Currently, 1,045 people are hospitalized with the virus in Wisconsin hospitals and 315 COVID-19 patients are in an ICU. 

Hospitalizations are the highest since early January, though still below a peak of nearly 2,300 people hospitalized in mid-November, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association's COVID-19 dashboard.

In Dane County, 78 people are hospitalized with the virus, the highest since late January and about a 6% decrease from two weeks ago, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County's dashboard. New cases of COVID-19 have fallen 3% in the last two weeks though the level of community transmission remains high. 

