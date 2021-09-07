Wisconsin tops 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, highest since January

Over 1,000 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since January, the Wisconsin Hospital Association said.
The ongoing jump in hospitalizations comes as the delta variant of the virus has pushed up case counts statewide in recent weeks. Currently, 1,045 people are hospitalized with the virus in Wisconsin hospitals and 315 COVID-19 patients are in an ICU.
In Dane County, 78 people are hospitalized with the virus, the highest since late January and about a 6% decrease from two weeks ago, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County's dashboard. New cases of COVID-19 have fallen 3% in the last two weeks though the level of community transmission remains high.
