Wisconsin to stretch monkeypox vaccine with smaller doses

With 32 cases of monkeypox reported and growing demand for the state’s nearly 3,300 doses of vaccine, Wisconsin plans to extend supply by giving people one-fifth the normal dose just under the skin instead of in deeper tissue, as approved this week by federal authorities.

“The ability to stretch our vaccine that much farther is a great opportunity,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services, said Wednesday. “As soon as possible, and in as many places as possible, we’re going to be encouraging people to use the new technique.”

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the shallower, dose-sparing approach based on a 2015 study that found the method generated an immune response similar to that of a full dose given deeper below the skin.

Nearly 9,500 cases of monkeypox have been reported nationwide this year, leading health officials to urge people at highest risk to get immunized even as a shortage of vaccine poses challenges. The viral illness, spread through close physical contact, causes a rash that may be painful or itchy and can include fever, chills, aches, swollen lymph nodes and respiratory symptoms.

With most cases so far occurring among men who have sex with men, vaccine is being targeted at gay and bisexual men, trans men and women and nonbinary people who have had multiple sex partners in the past two weeks. Other priority groups are people with a sexual partner recently diagnosed with monkeypox, those who attended events with known monkeypox exposure and close contacts of cases identified through public health investigations.

Vaccine is also being prioritized for people with HIV or other conditions that contribute to a weakened immune system.

Wisconsin has been allocated nearly 6,000 vials of vaccine, of which 3,286 vials had arrived as of Wednesday, Westergaard said. Nearly 600 doses had been given as of Tuesday as clinics are ramping up around the state to meet demand, he said.

The state should be able to request more vaccine next week, and splitting vials into five doses as now allowed should extend supply, he said. Clinics that aren't ready to switch to the lower-dose, shallower method should continue giving shots the normal way but will be encouraged to make the shift as soon as possible, he said.

To be considered fully vaccinated, people must get two shots two weeks apart.

Likely some other vaccines, the monkeypox shots can be given to people after exposure in an attempt to prevent infection as well as before people are exposed, Westergaard said. As supply increases, both methods will be used, he said.

Dane County, which has reported six cases of monkeypox, has given 130 doses of vaccine, said Morgan Finke, spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

At the department's monkeypox vaccine clinic that started Aug. 1, 150 shots can be given per week, Finke said. As of Wednesday afternoon, some appointments were available for later this week and next week, she said. For information, call (608) 243-0556 or visit publichealthmdc.com/health-services/monkeypox.

Westergaard said that even though most cases of monkeypox in the U.S. this year have been among men who have sex with men, anyone who has close physical contact with others could be at risk.

“We may be in the very early phases of this,” he said. “Anyone with skin could be infected by this.”