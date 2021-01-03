Wisconsin still has nation's highest rate of deadly falls among older adults

Wisconsin continues to have the nation’s highest rate of deadly falls among older adults, according to new federal data, a problem that claims more lives in the state than breast and prostate cancer combined.

The rate of deaths from falls among people 65 and older rose 19.1% in Wisconsin from 2016 to 2019, when it was the highest in the country each year, compared to a 7.6% increase nationwide, Elizabeth Burns, a health scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week.

During the four-year period, when Wisconsin’s rate grew to 2.6 times the national average, 5,968 seniors in the state died from falls, including 1,675 in 2019, according to the CDC. There were an estimated 740 deaths from breast cancer and 620 deaths from prostate cancer among all ages in 2019, according to the American Cancer Society.

“We need to do something about it,” said Betsy Abramson, executive director of the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging. “We need some leadership and some coordination to give it the focus it needs.”