Patients seem to be waiting longer to get health care in the Madison area, especially for specialty care, the Wisconsin State Journal has heard from some readers.

To better understand the situation and explore possible solutions, we’d like to hear more.

Have you recently faced an unusually long wait to get an appointment or a procedure? How has this affected you? What steps did you take to try to get care earlier?

If you’re open to talking about your situation, please contact health reporter David Wahlberg at dwahlberg@madison.com. Provide a short summary of the situation including your name, contact information and basic details about your provider, insurance and medical conditions. The information won’t be shared with the provider or used in an article unless you approve.

Medical debt around the U.S. Share with Medical Debt in Collections Share with Medical Debt in Collections in communities of color State average of share with Medical Debt in Collections State average of share with Medical Debt in Collections in communities of color