Wisconsin sets new single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported yet another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, with the state seeing its highest-ever single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, DHS reported a total of 44,135 known COVID-19 cases, a single-day increase of 1,117. The death toll reached 859, an increase of 13 over Monday. Deaths now comprise 1.9% of the total cases reported.

Stephanie Smiley, DHS Division of Public Health interim administrator, said the rise in cases is a cause for concern.

“The trend is going in the wrong direction,” Smiley said. “We want to see decreases in the number of cases each day. We’re really hoping that people will try to make some changes in terms of their behavior and really ensuring that they’re doing their part to stop the spread.”

Smiley emphasized Wisconsinites should make use of preventive measures as much as possible, including staying home, social distancing, wearing masks or cloth face coverings, washing hands for at least 20 seconds and getting tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Smiley pointed to wearing a mask and social distancing as two of the most important measures people can take to protect themselves and others.