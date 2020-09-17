 Skip to main content
Wisconsin sets daily record of 2,034 COVID-19 cases
UW quarantine (copy)

Workers unload food last week for the more than 2,200 students living in Sellery and Witte residence halls on the first day of a quarantine that will last at least two weeks.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin for first the time surpassed 2,000 daily cases of COVID-19, with a record 2,034 new cases Thursday, for a total of more than 94,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Some 17.8% of more than 11,000 people tested were positive, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The state's seven-day average of daily cases, which as recently as Sept. 3 was 674, has more than doubled in two weeks to 1,409.

The seven-day average for positive tests is 14.3%, up from 9.1% about two weeks ago.

Much of the increase in COVID-19 activity has been driven by infections at college campuses, including UW-Madison, health officials say. UW-Madison has quarantined many students, including those at two large dorms and many fraternity and sorority houses, and paused in-person classes until at least next week.

The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday said football season would start Oct. 23, prompting concerns from Madison and Dane County officials that game-day gatherings outside of Camp Randall, which will have minimal people in the stands, could further spread the coronavirus.

UW-Madison on Thursday reported 190 new cases — 125 students and 2 employees through campus testing and 57 students and 6 employees from off-campus testing sites. Since August, 2,358 students and 41 employees have tested positive.

Dane County on Wednesday reported 249 new cases of COVID-19, down from a record 487 cases Sept. 9 but up from a daily average of about 50 cases most of last month. 

COVID-19 activity is considered high in all of the state's 72 counties but one — Price, in northern Wisconsin, where activity is moderate.

Statewide, three more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday, for a total of 1,231. The average number of daily deaths in recent weeks has been about five to seven.

As of Wednesday, 370 patients were hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, up from 275 Sept. 5 but below the peak of 446 on April 9. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 103 coronavirus patients in intensive care, a figure that has remained fairly stable in recent weeks.

Dane County had 19 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Wednesday, down from 38 Aug. 12 and its peak of 46 in early April.

