Wisconsin sets daily record of 2,034 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin for first the time surpassed 2,000 daily cases of COVID-19, with a record 2,034 new cases Thursday, for a total of more than 94,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Some 17.8% of more than 11,000 people tested were positive, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The state's seven-day average of daily cases, which as recently as Sept. 3 was 674, has more than doubled in two weeks to 1,409.

The seven-day average for positive tests is 14.3%, up from 9.1% about two weeks ago.

Much of the increase in COVID-19 activity has been driven by infections at college campuses, including UW-Madison, health officials say. UW-Madison has quarantined many students, including those at two large dorms and many fraternity and sorority houses, and paused in-person classes until at least next week.