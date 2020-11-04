Wisconsin sets another record with nearly 6,000 COVID-19 cases

The Tavern League of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit challenging the order, arguing it would drive bars and restaurants out of business. A Sawyer County judge blocked it on Oct. 14 only to have a Barron County judge reinstate it five days later. That sparked an appeal from The Mix-Up bar in Amery and Pro-Life Wisconsin, which argues that the capacity restrictions limit its fundraising gatherings.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals blocked the restrictions on Oct. 23 while it considers the case. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is representing the Evers administration, asked the Supreme Court to take the case from the 3rd District and rule on the limits' legality.

The court in a 4-3 ruling Wednesday refused to take the capacity limits case, with all four of the court's conservative justices ruling against Kaul's request and the three liberal justices dissenting.

A record 1,747 patients were in hospitals with COVID-19 Wednesday, including a record 360 in intensive care, and infection rates are considered very high in all 72 counties, Palm said.

“We are in a crisis in this state," she said. "In every region of Wisconsin, we have hospitals reporting staffing strain as well as hospitals reporting that they are at peak census for staffing patients, for their hospital beds and for their ICU beds."