Wisconsin sets another record with nearly 6,000 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin reported another record of 5,935 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 54 more deaths, as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pleaded with the Republican-controlled Legislature to take action against the coronavirus even as the state Senate increased its GOP majority in Tuesday’s election.
“There’s still a virus out there, still killing people at record rates,” Evers said. “I can’t believe, whether they increased their majority or not, that they’re in favor of doing nothing.”
Meanwhile, the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court declined to consider reinstating Evers' order limiting the size of public gatherings, deferring the case to a lower court.
The state’s coronavirus surge — the daily average is 4,939 cases, more than six times the figure from two months ago — continues to overwhelm hospitals and contact tracing efforts, health officials said.
“We should not be having contact with other human beings that we do not live with,” said state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.
Evers urged Republicans to support his mask mandate and not challenge his order in early October limiting the size of indoor public gatherings to 25% of occupancy or 10 people. The order keeps getting “kicked around” in the courts, he said.
“Every time it gets kicked around, its ability to make a difference goes away,” he said. “We need to require things.”
The Tavern League of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit challenging the order, arguing it would drive bars and restaurants out of business. A Sawyer County judge blocked it on Oct. 14 only to have a Barron County judge reinstate it five days later. That sparked an appeal from The Mix-Up bar in Amery and Pro-Life Wisconsin, which argues that the capacity restrictions limit its fundraising gatherings.
The 3rd District Court of Appeals blocked the restrictions on Oct. 23 while it considers the case. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is representing the Evers administration, asked the Supreme Court to take the case from the 3rd District and rule on the limits' legality.
The court in a 4-3 ruling Wednesday refused to take the capacity limits case, with all four of the court's conservative justices ruling against Kaul's request and the three liberal justices dissenting.
A record 1,747 patients were in hospitals with COVID-19 Wednesday, including a record 360 in intensive care, and infection rates are considered very high in all 72 counties, Palm said.
“We are in a crisis in this state," she said. "In every region of Wisconsin, we have hospitals reporting staffing strain as well as hospitals reporting that they are at peak census for staffing patients, for their hospital beds and for their ICU beds."
A 530-bed surge facility in West Allis opened last month, which can treat patients who have been hospitalized and are recovering, had six patients Wednesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report, which will be updated.
