Wisconsin sets another daily record with 5,771 cases of COVID-19

Wisconsin health officials reported a record 5,771 new coronavirus cases and 52 more deaths on Tuesday, along with a testing positivity rate tracking ever higher.

A record 1,714 patients were in hospitals with COVID-19, including 347 in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. There were seven patients with the infection at a surge facility in West Allis Tuesday, down from 13 Monday.

The state for weeks has ranked as one of the nation's worst hot spots for the virus. The state's daily average of new cases has risen by 44 percent over the past two weeks, making it fourth-worst in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Wisconsin has risen over the past two weeks to 14.72% as of Monday.

Wisconsin has seen 2,102 deaths from the virus, with a daily average of 36 deaths as of Tuesday, roughly triple previous peaks in April and early June.