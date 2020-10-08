Wisconsin sets another COVID-19 record, reporting 3,132 new cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All of the state’s seven health care emergency readiness coalition regions have high or very high activity, and COVID-19 case activity is at very high levels in 55 of the state’s 72 counties and at high levels everywhere else.

The state on Thursday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths, for a daily average of 11, down from a daily average of 14 last week. So far, 1,424 people have died from the coronavirus in the state, among more than 212,000 deaths nationwide.

On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, requested a meeting with Evers “as soon as possible” to discuss ways to deal with COVID-19, saying “cooperation and collaboration are essential to fight this pandemic.”

Vos’ request came a day after Evers announced a new statewide order to limit the size of crowds at indoor establishments including bars and restaurants. The order went into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, joined a lawsuit seeking to strike down Evers’ latest public health emergency and accompanying mask mandate.