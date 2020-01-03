Wisconsin serious flu cases up threefold from a year ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"It's been quite busy in the emergency department," Aurora West Allis Medical Center Dr. Michael Becker said.

The state said no pediatric deaths from flu have been reported this flu season.

Influenza typically picks up in November or December and peaks in January or February, while continuing to circulate until spring. Everyone six months and older should get a flu shot or the nasal spray vaccine, and it's not too late to be immunized.

People with health insurance can get immunized at their regular clinics or pharmacies, and some workplaces offer shots. Those without insurance can call their health departments — including Public Health Madison and Dane County, at 608-266-4821.

Some have predicted a potentially heavy flu season in the United States because the southern hemisphere, notably Australia, had a somewhat severe flu season earlier this year .