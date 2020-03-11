Wisconsin sees 3 new cases of COVID-19; hospitals, government officials preparing for more

With three new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin announced Wednesday, Madison hospitals are gearing up for a potential surge of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, and local government leaders are looking at limiting non-essential operations.

One of the new cases involved a person in Waukesha County who tested positive after traveling in the United States and abroad, according to the state Department of Health Services. Two more cases from Fond du Lac County also involved patients who had traveled, one in the U.S. and the other internationally, DHS said.

One of those patients has been hospitalized, while the other is in isolation at home.

The new cases bring to six the number of confirmed cases of infection by the new coronavirus.

In Madison, hospital officials said if they share masks and equipment, and add more isolation rooms if necessary, “I think that we could manage” the outbreak, Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health, said at a news conference.

But “if there was a true surge of large numbers of patients that required ventilator support or that required ICU care, no one entity can claim that we are fully prepared,” Safdar said.