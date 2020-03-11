Wisconsin sees 3 new cases of COVID-19; hospitals, government officials preparing for more

With three new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin announced Wednesday, Madison hospitals are gearing up for a potential surge of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, and local government leaders are looking at limiting non-essential operations.
One of the new cases involved a person in Waukesha County who tested positive after traveling in the United States and abroad, according to the state Department of Health Services. Two more cases from Fond du Lac County also involved patients who had traveled, one in the U.S. and the other internationally, DHS said.
One of those patients has been hospitalized, while the other is in isolation at home.
The new cases bring to six the number of confirmed cases of infection by the new coronavirus.
In Madison, hospital officials said if they share masks and equipment, and add more isolation rooms if necessary, “I think that we could manage” the outbreak, Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health, said at a news conference.
But “if there was a true surge of large numbers of patients that required ventilator support or that required ICU care, no one entity can claim that we are fully prepared,” Safdar said.
UW Health on Wednesday announced new visitor guidelines, saying only one visitor per patient will be allowed at UW Hospital and two primary support persons at American Family Children's Hospital.
Dr. Amy Franta, vice president of medical affairs at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, said people with fever and cough who might have COVID-19 should call ahead to clinics or emergency rooms before showing up. That's what a recently diagnosed person did, allowing staff to direct the person to an alternative entrance, avoid a common waiting room and get health care workers protective gear.
Dane County has had two of Wisconsin’s six confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the new coronavirus is not believed to be spreading here in the community yet, said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County.
However, “it’s likely that it will happen here,” Heinrich said.
She and other officials said everyone should avoid unnecessary travel to places with widespread COVID-19 and frequently wash their hands, avoid touching their faces, stop shaking hands with others, cover coughs and sneezes, routinely clean surfaces and stay home if ill.
People 60 and over, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women should try to stay away from large gatherings, Heinrich said.
“If this virus starts spreading more in our community, we may need to cancel mass gatherings,” she said.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said local officials are building an emergency command center to respond to the outbreak and planning to limit non-essential services if necessary. “We need to protect our ability to respond,” he said.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway advised residents to vote early in the April 7 spring election and presidential primary or through an absentee ballot if possible. She said elections officials are looking at moving polling places from high-risk locations such as nursing homes.
“Families should prepare for possible school closings and should make a plan for where the kids are going to go if child care centers and after-school programs are closed,” Rhodes-Conway said.
“We are no longer solely focused on the individual cases here in Dane County,” she said. “We are focused on protecting our entire community.”