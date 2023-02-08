The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday said it is actively monitoring what it called the state’s largest-in-a-decade increase in reported toxic shock syndrome cases.
Toxic shock syndrome was first recognized in 1978, and later linked with tampon use in menstruating adolescents and adults. Symptoms of the illness include sudden fever, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, muscle aches, low blood pressure, rash and shock with multi-organ dysfunction, DHS explained, adding that anyone experiencing such symptoms should seek immediate care. The syndrome can result in death.
Causing the disease are either staphylococcus or streptococcus bacteria, both of which can produce toxins that harm human tissues and organs. Normally, the bacteria can live on the skin or in bodily orifices without much need for concern, DHS said.
DHS said that it has since last summer received five reports of toxic shock syndrome, with four cases associated with super-absorbency tampon use by adolescents and one with a surgical wound infection. No deaths have been recorded.
“It’s not unusual to see a small number of cases per year,” Ryan Westergaard, DHS chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, said during a Tuesday press conference. “It seems like this is a coincidence — several small diseases occurring in a short period of time.”
Wisconsin sees one or no toxic shock syndrome cases in a given year, DHS said. The last time the state confirmed multiple cases was in 2011, when there were two. Clinicians are legally obligated to report toxic shock syndrome cases to their local health department, DHS said.
Treatment of the illness includes the use of antibiotics and “supportive treatment to prevent dehydration and organ failure,” DHS said.
Tampons alone do not cause toxic shock syndrome, DHS said. But using tampons — especially extra-absorbent ones — for more than four to six hours can increase syndrome risk, Westergaard said. No one tampon brand is more dangerous than any other, he said.
The syndrome can also occur with the use of contraceptive sponges, diaphragms or menstrual cups. It is additionally correlated with risk factors such as childbirth, DHS said.
“We recommend people use the products that are right for them,” Westergaard said. “People don’t need to change their behavior. We want people to understand the signs and symptoms of toxic shock syndrome.”
