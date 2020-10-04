Wisconsin sees 19 more deaths, sets another record for COVID-19 cases in single day

Wisconsin health officials on Saturday said the state set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases with 2,892 positive tests.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a 20.5% positivity rate from 14,084 tests that were processed in the last day. The previous record for new cases in a single day came on Thursday, with 2,887.

Health officials also announced 19 deaths in the last day, raising the number of fatalities due to complications from the virus to 1,372.

More than 24,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19. There has been nearly 527 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.