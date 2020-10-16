Wisconsin’s rural hospitals weather pandemic better than most, but warning signs remain

It isn’t expected to last.

That’s because of how poorly many of the small hospitals fared financially before the epidemic, hospital officials in several parts of the country said in interviews.

Three of every four critical access hospitals entered the COVID-19 pandemic with negative operating incomes.

The Sturgeon Bay medical center received $6.9 million in federal pandemic-related relief. It also is eligible to borrow $8 million as part of the Accelerated and Advanced Medicare Payments program. Stephens said the hospital has not had to dip into any of those funds yet. In addition, a local foundation has raised $300,000 for the health care system during the pandemic, he said.

“I think we maybe are in a better situation than most rural facilities, but I think all the rural facilities, in Wisconsin anyway, probably came through this OK and are now back to where they're doing elective surgeries and clinic visits and those sorts of things that generate the revenue we need to stay open and do all the other things we do,” Stephens said.

He said the federal CARES Act funding for rural facilities was based on the size of the hospital, and Door County is one of the larger critical access hospitals.

Outpatient revenue key