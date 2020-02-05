Wisconsin's first case of new coronavirus from China is resident of Dane County

"There is no immediate danger" from the new coronavirus, said Tom Haupt, an epidemiologist with the state health department.

To help prevent flu, coronavirus or other respiratory infections, health officials advised people to wash their hands frequently, cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze and stay home from work or school if ill.

Symptoms of the new coronavirus, which in serious cases can include pneumonia, may appear two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus.

No drugs or vaccines are approved against human coronaviruses. Researchers are working on a vaccine against the new virus, with clinical trials possible as early as April.

The state Laboratory of Hygiene, at UW-Madison, has been sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. The state lab soon expects to be able to test samples on site, said Allen Bateman, an assistant director at the lab.

Hundreds of different coronaviruses infect various species, from mammals and birds to reptiles, scientists say. With the emergence of the new coronavirus from China, seven coronaviruses are known to infect humans, said Robert Kirchdoerfer, a UW-Madison assistant professor of biochemistry who studies the viruses.