Wisconsin's Catholic leaders cancel celebration of public Mass amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

With local Catholics in the midst of Lent, the Diocese of Madison on Monday canceled the public celebration of Mass amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The restriction applies to both Sunday and weekday Masses at all parish churches, oratories and chapels and will remain in place until April 3, or nine days before Easter, Madison Diocese Bishop Donald Hying said in a statement. All other Wisconsin dioceses — in La Crosse, Green Bay and Superior — and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee are also canceling public Mass beginning either Tuesday or Wednesday, according to Madison Diocese spokesman Brent King.

The moves come after Gov. Tony Evers on Monday banned public gatherings of more than 50 people. On Monday afternoon, the state Department of Heath Services banned gatherings of more than 10 people beginning at 5 p.m. Church services are not among the events exempted from the order.

Hying acknowledged in a statement that "in times of public crisis, people naturally turn to the Church for spiritual support and direction, and we need to continue to do whatever we can to support our faithful people."

"However," he said, "taking precautionary measures is a prudent course of action given the civil directives and the underlying health concerns."