Wisconsin's caregiver workforce shortage getting worse, report says

One in four direct caregiver positions at Wisconsin's nursing homes and assisted living facilities are vacant, up from one in five two years ago, according to a survey by provider associations released this week.
“The report provides clear evidence of the escalating long-term care workforce crisis, something that should be of concern to all Wisconsinites,” John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, said in a statement.
Providers, policy makers and other stakeholders need to "pursue bold strategies" so "all citizens can receive the quality of care and services they need and deserve," said Sauer, whose group represents nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Other highlights of the report:
•As many as 20,655 jobs are open at long-term care facilities, compared to 16,500 in a similar 2018 report.
•An estimated 9,700 caregivers left for jobs outside of healthcare in the past year.
•A third of survey respondents said they were unable to admit new residents or tenants because of unfilled jobs, up from 25% in the 2018.
•42% of providers face caregiver vacancy rates of greater than 25%, and a third have rates greater than 30%.
•Nearly 40 of the state's 350 or so nursing homes have closed since 2016.
•One in two survey respondents said they couldn’t increase wages much because of inadequate Medicaid and Family Care reimbursements. Others said struggle to offer competitive wages compared to other unskilled positions available at fast-food restaurants, big box stores and gas station or convenience store chains.
The state’s 2019-21 budget included an additional $66.5 million for caregivers and a 6.4% rate increase for nursing homes. The increases help, but “our state’s crisis in the availability of caregivers is not going to be resolved in one budget,” said John Vander Meer, CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association and Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living.
The report called for expanding a state program aimed at increasing the number of nurse aides and passing a bill vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers to reduce required training for certified nursing assistants from 120 hours to 75 hours. Evers and other opponents of the measure said it could threaten the quality of care.
If providers were able to fill caregiver vacancies, they could increase occupancy rates from 78% to 93%, said Mike Pochowski, CEO of the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association.
Long-term care providers are struggling to compete with non-healthcare employers that pay a median wage of $2 per hour higher, said Jeff Kaphengst of the Disability Service Provider Network.