Wisconsin's caregiver workforce shortage getting worse, report says

One in four direct caregiver positions at Wisconsin's nursing homes and assisted living facilities are vacant, up from one in five two years ago, according to a survey by provider associations released this week.

“The report provides clear evidence of the escalating long-term care workforce crisis, something that should be of concern to all Wisconsinites,” John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, said in a statement.

Providers, policy makers and other stakeholders need to "pursue bold strategies" so "all citizens can receive the quality of care and services they need and deserve," said Sauer, whose group represents nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Other highlights of the report:

•As many as 20,655 jobs are open at long-term care facilities, compared to 16,500 in a similar 2018 report.

•An estimated 9,700 caregivers left for jobs outside of healthcare in the past year.

•A third of survey respondents said they were unable to admit new residents or tenants because of unfilled jobs, up from 25% in the 2018.