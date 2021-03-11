Wisconsin residents with chronic diseases to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine March 29

Hospitals and clinics might contact regular patients who fit the categories to offer vaccination appointments, but people can also seek injections at pharmacies, community clinics, local health departments and other venues, officials said. They may need to sign a form attesting they have one of the conditions, but they won't need to show medical records to prove it.

"This is not about policing this," Willems Van Dijk said. "This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simplest and easiest way possible."

Manufacturing workers

A state advisory committee earlier discussed including additional types of essential workers in the next phase of vaccination, including those in manufacturing. But Willems Van Dijk said that with increased supply, it made more sense to open it up to everyone following those with chronic diseases. “That means we don’t have to do this continuous staging group by group," she said.

Kurt Bauer, CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, said he was frustrated manufacturing workers weren't prioritized, as many can't work remotely.