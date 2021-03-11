 Skip to main content
Wisconsin residents with chronic diseases to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine March 29
Wisconsin residents with chronic diseases to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine March 29

05VaccineClinic0018AJA-03092021163451 (copy)

Sarah Hillstead, with Public Health Madison and Dane County, left, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine to Madison West High School special education teacher Heidi Hastings Tuesday during a drive-through vaccination clinic for Dane County educators at Alliant Energy Center.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin residents ages 16 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19 will become eligible for vaccination on March 29, state officials said Thursday.

The general public should become eligible in May, based on recent and anticipated increases in vaccine supply, the state Department of Health Services said.

The state is getting about 165,000 first doses a week, more than double the amount in January, and anticipates receiving 200,000 to 250,000 doses a week in April and May, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the health department.

"In the months of April, May and June, we are very hopeful we’ll be able to vaccinate everyone in Wisconsin who wants a vaccine," Willems Van Dijk said.

Vaccinating about 80% of the population, a "herd immunity" level that would largely control coronavirus outbreaks, should be possible by June, she said. But some people may not seek immunization by then, so an effort to encourage them will continue throughout the summer, she said.

More than 2 million residents are estimated to have one or more of the medical conditions that will qualify them for shots March 29, though some may have already been immunized as part of earlier priority groups such as front-line health care workers, Willems Van Dijk said.

Many conditions listed

The medical conditions include: moderate-to-severe asthma; cancer; cerebrovascular diseases, which affect blood vessels and blood supply to the brain; chronic kidney disease; COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cystic fibrosis; Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathies; hypertension, or high blood pressure; and immunocompromised state — a weakened immune system — from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV or use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medicines.

Other conditions included are: liver disease; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; obesity and being overweight; pregnancy; pulmonary fibrosis, or having damaged or scarred lung tissues; sickle cell disease; type 1 or 2 diabetes; and thalassemia, a type of blood disorder.

Vaccine providers may need to prioritize individuals who are at higher risk amid limited supply, but no specific triage process must by followed, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state health department. In general, priority should go to people with severe medical conditions, those with two or more conditions, older adults or those in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, officials said.

Hospitals and clinics might contact regular patients who fit the categories to offer vaccination appointments, but people can also seek injections at pharmacies, community clinics, local health departments and other venues, officials said. They may need to sign a form attesting they have one of the conditions, but they won't need to show medical records to prove it.

"This is not about policing this," Willems Van Dijk said. "This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simplest and easiest way possible."

Manufacturing workers

A state advisory committee earlier discussed including additional types of essential workers in the next phase of vaccination, including those in manufacturing. But Willems Van Dijk said that with increased supply, it made more sense to open it up to everyone following those with chronic diseases. “That means we don’t have to do this continuous staging group by group," she said.

Kurt Bauer, CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, said he was frustrated manufacturing workers weren't prioritized, as many can't work remotely.

"But despite their contribution to our economy and the elevated risk exposure many manufacturing employees face, they will have to wait until May to be in line with everyone else to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin," he said in a statement. "This is simply unfair.”

Gov. Tony Evers said the state is making progress against the pandemic, but he may need to extend the mask order that expires in early April if virus activity still calls for it, noting the presence of more contagious variants. 

“The virus has not gone away," Evers said. “We can’t afford to lose ground this late in the game.”  

Vaccine resources

The state has a list and map of vaccinators available online at go.madison.com/vaccinators and is developing a registry for appointments and a waiting list at vaccinate.wi.gov. A hotline for questions about vaccines and assistance with registration is at 844-684-1064.

Two state-run community vaccination clinics are operating, in Janesville and La Crosse, with federal sites possible in Eau Claire, Milwaukee and the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Some local health departments and organizations are setting up vaccine clinics and the state plans more state-run sites, Willems Van Dijk said.

Groups already eligible for vaccine in Wisconsin include front-line health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.

On March 1, teachers and child care workers also became eligible, along with people in Medicaid long-term care programs, including those with disabilities; workers in public transit, all parts of the food industry and some other sectors; other essential health care workers; and residents in congregate living settings, including group homes, prisons and jails.

No vaccine has been authorized for children younger than 16, but some may become available by the fall, federal officials have said.

The long-anticipated announcement about people with chronic diseases on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, came as nearly 1.15 million people in Wisconsin, or 19.7% of the population, had at least one dose of vaccine. Nearly 650,000, or 11.1%, have been fully immunized, according to the state health department.

Among people 65 and older, 64.8% have had at least one dose and 35.1% are fully immunized.

6,200 PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM COVID-19 IN WISCONSIN. HERE ARE STORIES OF SOME WE'VE LOST.

 

Concerned about COVID-19?

