Wisconsin residents 65 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine next week

Wisconsin residents 65 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, the state Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

Older adults will join frontline health care workers, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and police officers and firefighters as eligible priority groups in the state. Given that there are about 700,000 residents 65 and older and the state currently gets about 70,000 first doses of vaccines per week, it will take a while to vaccinate older adults, state officials said.

“Older adults have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and prioritizing this population will help save lives,” Secretary of Health Services Andrea Palm, who is departing this week for a job in the Biden administration, said in a statement. “Wisconsin systems and operations are ready to vaccinate more people. The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we can get these groups vaccinated.”