Wisconsin reports most daily COVID-19 cases in nearly two months

Wisconsin reported 1,046 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the largest daily total since Feb. 11, with the daily average nearly doubling over the past month — a surge prominent in children and fueled by more contagious variants, health officials said Thursday.
More than half of recent samples sequenced are of five worrisome variants being closely tracked, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer of the state Department of Health Services.
"We’re racing against the variants with the vaccine," said Julie Julie Willems Van Dijk, the department's deputy secretary.
Meanwhile, north-central Wisconsin has had the state's highest percentage of COVID-19 samples that undergo genetic sequencing to be of a more contagious variant first discovered in England, while the northeastern part of the state has had the highest percentage of other worrisome variants first found in California, health officials said.
The proportion of samples testing positive for five COVID-19 variants being tracked is below the state average in the south-central region, which includes Dane County.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released data showing variants by seven regions of the state, as defined by Health Care Emergency Readiness Coalition areas.
"With new variants spreading in Wisconsin, we are updating our variant data page to include more detail about where these variants are being detected,” Van Dijk said in a statement. “Because these new variants of concern spread more easily than the original strain of (COVID-19), it is important to get vaccinated when you are able. Vaccines, along with our other public health practices, give the virus less of an opportunity to spread and mutate.”
Overall, the state has reported 148 cases of the B117 variant first found in England, 15 cases of the B1351 variant first identified in South Africa, four cases of the P1 variant first found in Brazil travelers in Japan and 216 cases of the B1427 and B1429 variants first identified in California.
The state health department has not routinely provided cases by county, and the new data doesn't provide numbers by region. It shows the percentage of all tests sequenced found to be variants by region.
Variants are identified through whole genome sequencing, which generally has been done on less than 1% of samples, though the work is increasing. Overall, 9,322 samples in the state have been fully sequenced, with the most, 3,994, in the south-central Wisconsin, where UW-Madison's AIDS Vaccine Research Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene conduct the testing.
In north-central Wisconsin, 5.3% of COVID-19 tests sequenced have been the B117 variant, compared to 1.6% statewide and 1.0% in the south-central region. In northeastern Wisconsin, 5.3% of tests sequenced have been the B1247 or B1249 variants, compared to 2.3% statewide and 1.8% in the south-central region.
Northeastern Wisconsin also has the highest proportion of cases of the B1351 variant, with 0.7%, compared to 0.1% statewide and 0% in the south-central region.
Only 171 samples in the north-central region, and 417 in the northeastern region, have been sequenced, which might contribute to the higher percentages of variants found.
The B117 variant is now the most common strain circulating in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. It is thought to have accounted for most or all cases in an outbreak announced Monday at an unidentified Dane County child care center involving at 35 children and adults who tested positive.
Michigan has reported 1,649 cases of the B117, the most of any state except for Florida, according to the CDC. Minnesota is third, with 979 cases.
The newest variants of concern, B1427 and B1429, were first discovered in California in samples dating back to May 2020. Researchers have found they spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of the coronavirus but are less transmissible than B117 and B1351.
Studies show that the vaccines available against COVID-19 provide protection against variants, but how much is being closely investigated, the state health officials said. They urged people to wear masks in public, physically distance from others, stay home whenever sick, frequently wash their hands and get vaccinated when they can.
This story will be updated.