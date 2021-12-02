 Skip to main content
Wisconsin reports more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases, daily record for 2021
COVID-19 | WISCONSIN

Wisconsin reports more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases, daily record for 2021

Finch and colleague rotating patient

Staff prepare to rotate a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in September.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Wisconsin reported 5,097 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily total this year, as health officials said hospitals are again becoming overwhelmed, including with a record number of coronavirus patients needing ventilators to breathe.

President Joe Biden will enforce a federal mandate that workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting on Jan. 4, a reprieve to businesses facing labor shortages during the holiday season, U.S. officials said on Thursday. Conway G. Gittens reports.

As Minnesota confirmed a case of the omicron variant that is raising international concern, Wisconsin had 1,446 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, the most this year. The state reported 39 additional deaths from COVID-19, for a daily average of 18, the highest since February.

“With the new concerns posed by the omicron variant, it is important that we all come together now and do whatever we each can do as individuals to keep ourselves safe from COVID-19 and avoid spreading this disease any further,” said Karen Timberlake, secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

People not vaccinated against COVID-19 should get immunized, and adults who are fully vaccinated should get boosters, Timberlake said. People should wear masks in public indoor settings, stay home if ill, avoid large gatherings, wash their hands frequently and get tested if exposed, she said.

“We need to buckle down and commit to taking these steps,” she said.

As of Thursday, 698 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the state, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That's up from last year's high of 638 in mid-November, before vaccines were approved, Timberlake said. The delta variant accounts for virtually all cases today, and hospitalized patients are younger and sicker than a year ago and require longer hospital stays, she said.

Wisconsin residents not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were nearly five times more likely to become infected, 11 times more likely to be hospitalized with the disease and more than 15 times more likely to die from it in October than those fully vaccinated, the health department said last month.

“We are overwhelmed,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, CEO of Prevea Health. On a recent day, the system's hospital in Green Bay had to turn away 28 patients, including three with strokes, meaning many had to be transferred far from home, Rai said.

Some of the COVID-19 patient backlog at hospitals is caused by outbreaks or staffing shortages at nursing homes, which leave the facilities unable to take patients ready to be discharged from hospitals, Rai said.

In Madison, increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations could lead hospitals to again postpone some elective procedures like knee and hip surgeries if the situation continues to get worse, said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health.

COVID case tracker

“The next few weeks are going to be tough,” Safdar said. “If the hospitalizations continue to rise, I think that will put the health systems under enormous stress.”

As of Thursday, 116 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dane County, down from 118 on Monday, which was the highest level since January.

No cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Wisconsin, but the state is “searching actively” for possible cases, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state health department. It is “possible, perhaps likely” that the strain is circulating more widely than is known around the country, he said.

As of Thursday, 59% of Wisconsin residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including more than half of children 12 and older. The state hasn’t released a percentage for children ages 5 to 11, who became eligible for the vaccine in late October. But Timberlake said more than 87,000 have had at least one dose.

COVID-19 cases are highest among children ages 4 to 13, Timberlake said. Public Health Madison and Dane County said cases are spreading between schools and families

Meanwhile, flu cases are emerging in Wisconsin. Influenza activity is still considered minimal, but it’s already higher than last season, when flu was essentially nonexistent because of strict measures to prevent COVID-19.

In an alert this week, the state health department said flu cases and outbreaks have been reported among college and university students in Midwestern states, including Wisconsin. Activity “is expected to increase in the coming weeks,” the alert said.

Concerned about COVID-19?

