Wisconsin reports more than 35,000 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin reported 35,746 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a staggering caseload that is quite literally off the charts because the state health department’s chart only reaches as high as 35,000 cases.
Department of Health Services officials, however, cautioned that a recent move to a new, automatic data-importing process means the number of positive test results will be “temporarily elevated” while backlogged cases are brought into the system. The shift to the new process will help provide the most accurate and up-to-date data moving forward.
“This update does not change what the data has already been showing us over the past several weeks, which is that Wisconsin continues to experience an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant,” the department said in a Friday announcement about the data-importing change. “Our hope is that by further automating this process, it will reduce the burden on (local health departments) and help to keep their workload manageable.”
In the meantime, DHS officials encourage the public to look at seven-day averages to smooth out the day-to-day fluctuations in data. The seven-day average for new confirmed cases is nearly 18,000, along with close to 4,000 new probable cases. DHS reported 0 new deaths and a seven-day average of 21 deaths per day.
The previous daily case count high was 20,209 on Thursday. Daily counts never topped 8,000 in the first year of the pandemic. Seven-day average death numbers remain below the high of 56 on Dec. 4, 2020.
The entire state is considered to have “critically high” COVID-19 virus activity, a designation that all 72 counties reached late last week.
6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
Calendar squares filled with weddings and events cleared. Vacations vanished. Schools shuttered and hand sanitizer was in short supply. We learned new words, like social distancing, herd immunity and doomscrolling.
COVID-19 affected every person, every family. It's taken nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites from us, including 278 in Dane County.
Here are six stories from people whose lives and jobs changed over the past year.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”
