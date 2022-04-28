Wisconsin reports four cases of unusual liver disease in children, including one death

State health officials are investigating four cases of children with significant and unexplained liver damage, including one child who needed a liver transplant and one who died.

A state Department of Health Services health alert Wednesday asked doctors to be on the lookout for cases of acute hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, combined with infection of a particular type of adenovirus that usually causes diarrhea or vomiting.

"Clinicians should consider adenovirus testing in pediatric patients with hepatitis of unknown etiology," said the alert from Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state health department.

No details were provided on the ages or locations of the children. DHS spokesperson Jennifer Miller declined to provide the information, citing privacy concerns. Public Health Madison and Dane County spokesperson Morgan Finke said she has "not been aware of any of these cases being in Dane County."

An April 21 health advisory by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine such cases in Alabama and North Carolina, involving children who tested negative for hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D, and E.

The World Health Organization said Saturday that at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis in children have been reported in 11 countries, including 17 who needed liver transplants and one death. Most of the cases have been reported in the United Kingdom.

Signs and symptoms of hepatitis include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice, the Wisconsin alert said.

Adenoviruses are spread by close personal contact, respiratory droplets and objects such as utensils or furniture. They typically cause respiratory illness but some, such as the type 41 adenovirus involved in the hepatitis cases, cause gastroenteritis, or diarrhea and vomiting.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.