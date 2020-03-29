Wisconsin reports COVID-19 deaths steady at 13, confirmed cases up to 1,112

State health officials reported Sunday a total of 1,112 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new deaths relating to COVID-19 Sunday. The statewide total stands at 13 people who have died from the new coronavirus.
Public Health Madison and Dane County reported a total of 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 172 cases were reported Saturday, and only one person has died from the disease in the county.
Also Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers' office announced plans to purchase 10,000 ventilators and 1 million protective masks to help with any shortage of such equipment in the state during the COVID-19 response.
COVID-19 pandemic timeline
Dec. 31, 2019: Chinese officials report several cases of a new virus in Wuhan to the World Health Organization.
Jan. 7: WHO reports Chinese officials have identified the new virus, named 2019-nCoV, belonging to the coronavirus brand.
Jan. 13: WHO reports first COVID-19 case outside of China in Thailand.
Jan. 22: First confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. reported in Washington state.
Feb. 5: Wisconsin's first COVID-19 case reported in Dane County.
March 13: Gov. Tony Evers orders all Wisconsin schools to close by 5 p.m. March 18. Madison and Dane County ban gatherings of 250 or more people.
March 15: Madison and Dane County close schools, ban gatherings of 50 or more people.
March 17: Evers' orders bars and restaurants to close and bans gatherings of 10 or more people. UW-Madison announces classes will take place online through the end of spring semester.
March 19: Evers announces the state's first and second COVID-19 deaths in Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.
March 23: UW-Madison postpones spring commencement, Madison Area Technical College and Edgewood College cancel spring graduation ceremonies.
March 25: First COVID-19 death in Dane County reported. Evers' monthlong "safer at home" order begins, with nonessential businesses shut down for one month and residents told to stay at home unless it's necessary to go out.
March 27: UW-Madison tells students who traveled over spring break to self-quarantine for two weeks after several students test positive for COVID-19 upon returning from trips.
March 29: The number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin tops 1,000, with 1,112 reported cases and 13 deaths. Dane County has 183 reported cases and one death. More than 140,000 have been reported in the U.S., with more than 2,400 deaths. Worldwide, more than 720,000 infections and more than 33,000 deaths have been reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
