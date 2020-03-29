Wisconsin reports COVID-19 deaths steady at 13, confirmed cases up to 1,112

State health officials reported Sunday a total of 1,112 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new deaths relating to COVID-19 Sunday. The statewide total stands at 13 people who have died from the new coronavirus.

Public Health Madison and Dane County reported a total of 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 172 cases were reported Saturday, and only one person has died from the disease in the county.

Also Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers' office announced plans to purchase 10,000 ventilators and 1 million protective masks to help with any shortage of such equipment in the state during the COVID-19 response.

COVID-19 pandemic timeline

Dec. 31, 2019: Chinese officials report several cases of a new virus in Wuhan to the World Health Organization.