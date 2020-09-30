Wisconsin reports a record 27 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

Wisconsin reported 27 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the most of any day during the pandemic.

The previous record was 22 deaths on May 27. The new record comes after 17 deaths from the coronavirus were reported Tuesday, which was the highest daily number since May 30.

State health officials on Tuesday said the state is experiencing a crisis, as average daily cases have more than tripled this month, from 674 on Sept. 3 to 2,334 Wednesday.

A record 646 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and health officials said it’s likely the state will see increased deaths in coming days.

