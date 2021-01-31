 Skip to main content
Wisconsin reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,493 new cases

COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

Wisconsin health officials reported Saturday that an additional 33 people have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 5,893 since the pandemic began.

Data reported Saturday also shows the state has confirmed 1,493 new cases of the virus, for a total of 541,408 cases overall.

The state has administered 521,762 vaccines as of Friday, and says that 98,754 people have completed the full two-dose series.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Wisconsin has decreased in the last two weeks, from 2,750 new cases per day on Jan. 15 to an average of 1,628 new cases per day as of Friday.

