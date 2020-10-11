 Skip to main content
Wisconsin reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths as cases surge
alert

COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

Wisconsin health officials reported another 18 COVID-19 deaths and more than 2,700 newly confirmed cases on Saturday, as the state’s surge in coronavirus cases continues.

The new deaths reported Saturday bring the statewide total to 1,458 — representing 1% of cases in the state. Wisconsin added 2,742 new cases, bringing that statewide total to 147,560.

The seven-day average percentage of positive cases is 17.6%, an increase from Friday’s percentage of 17.4%.

Wisconsin also reported 120 new hospitalizations for COVID-19.

A total of 28,201 people in Wisconsin currently have an active case of the coronavirus, according to health department data.

