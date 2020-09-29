Wisconsin reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, highest daily total since May

Wisconsin reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the largest daily total since May 30.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm urged residents to stay home, wear masks, keep distance from others and avoid large gatherings to stem one of the country's largest outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The state reported 2,367 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Its seven-day daily average is now 2,255 cases, up from 674 on Sept. 3.

Increases in deaths, which in recent weeks have been lower than in April and May, often lag a month or so behind upticks in cases.

The surge in cases earlier this month was mostly among young adults, especially college students, but cases more recently are decreasing in that age group and increasing among other age groups.

“This is a really critical moment," Palm said.

This story will be updated.

