Wisconsin reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths as officials call surge in cases a 'crisis'

COVID-19 testing at Alliant Energy Center

Next week, the hours for the Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 community test site will change. The new hours are Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site is closed Sunday and Monday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County will be providing most of the testing instead of the Wisconsin National Guard.