Wisconsin reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths as officials call case surge a 'crisis'

Tuesday’s 17 COVID-19 deaths could signal more to come, as increases in deaths typically are seen a month or more after upticks in cases.

“The rise in cases, particularly as increased transmission affects larger populations, is likely to result in an increased number of deaths,” Westergaard said. With COVID-19 likely able to spread more when the weather gets colder, “the likelihood that this is going to get much worse before it gets better is a real one,” he said.

Hospitalizations double

The Wisconsin Hospital Association said 646 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, more than double the number from just over two weeks ago and 45% more than the previous peak in early April.

Much of the recent increase is driven by activity in the Fox Valley and northeast Wisconsin, but all parts of the state are now seeing upticks. That includes Dane County, with 37 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 21 Friday.

Use of intensive care beds and ventilators has not gone up as much, but hospitals are worried about having enough healthy nurses and other staff to treat patients, Palm and Westergaard said.