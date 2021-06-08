Wisconsin relaunches ad campaign to urge COVID-19 vaccination

With COVID-19 vaccinations slowing and Wisconsin unlikely to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults get at least one dose by the Fourth of July, state officials on Tuesday said they’re relaunching a multimedia campaign to encourage people to roll up their sleeves.

The “You Stop the Spread” campaign, which urged mask wearing and social distancing in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, has more recently focused on immunization. More ads will now appear on television, radio, billboards, transit, newspapers and social media platforms.

“We have more people, perhaps than other states, who are still in that questioning and wondering about vaccine (stage),” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services. “The lower our vaccination rate is, the more people are vulnerable to a preventable disease.”

Some ads will feature “trusted messengers,” including leaders of groups that in April received $6.2 million in grants to boost vaccinations among marginalized or underserved populations, Willems Van Dijk said. They'll also address myths about the vaccines, such as that they alter people's DNA, cause infertility or make people get COVID-19, she said.