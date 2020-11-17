Wisconsin prepares to get, deliver COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin is preparing to receive and distribute COVID-19 vaccine for up to 700,000 health care workers and high-risk residents, potentially beginning as early as the end of the year, state health officials said Tuesday.

The timing and number of first doses are tentative, pending applications and production schedules from manufacturers, two of which said this month their vaccine candidates were at least 90% effective based on preliminary data. The anticipated protection comes as the state reported a record 92 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and had a record 2,277 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The state, which has about 5.8 million people, stands to get 1.77% of whatever amount of vaccine is initially available, said Stephanie Schauer, immunization program manager for the state Department of Health Services. Pfizer and Moderna, which said they could seek federal approval for their candidates this month, each anticipate having enough doses ready for about 20 million people by the end of the year.

A combined supply for 40 million would mean enough vaccine for roughly 700,000 people in Wisconsin, with health care workers, other essential workers and people 65 or older or with underlying medical conditions getting first dibs, Schauer said. Other people may be able to get immunized by spring, and other vaccines are in development.