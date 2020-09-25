Wisconsin nursing homes report 271 COVID-19 deaths

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 60 nursing homes in Wisconsin — none of them in Dane County — have reported a total of 271 COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest federal data.

The new data comes as the federal government is requiring nursing homes in counties with high COVID-19 activity to test residents and staff more often, and as federal and state officials are easing up on strict visitation rules set in March.

“People 85 years of age can’t go seven months being isolated from loves ones,” said John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, which represents nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“We have to open up our facilities to visitation,” Sauer said. “We have to get ready for indoor visitation as the weather changes.”

The state Department of Health Services said last week nursing homes could have “essential visitors,” family members or others actively engaged with residents for support.