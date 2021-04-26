Wisconsin not saying how many fully vaccinated residents have acquired COVID-19

Still, the relatively low tally of reported infections among those fully immunized should be taken as encouraging news, said Dr. James Conway, a UW Health pediatrician and vaccine expert.

“I think this is reassuring. Four months into this, these vaccines are working as good, if not better, than we hoped they would," Conway said. “It should be more incentive for those who are on the fence or wondering whether they should get these vaccines ... These things work."

The state Department of Health Services is tracking breakthrough cases through its immunization registry and disease surveillance system, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the health department, said last week.

“All positive tests get reported to us and all vaccines are recorded in our statewide system," Westergaard said during a media briefing Thursday.