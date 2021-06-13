Wisconsin may soon allow dental therapists and auxiliaries

While EFDAs would have more education than dental assistants, the training would be much less than for dental hygienists, who clean and polish teeth, along with providing oral health assessments and education.

“Adding these positions to oral health care teams in our state will allow dentists and dental hygienists to focus on practicing at the top of their scopes and allow more patients to be seen,” said Plumer, also a lead sponsor of the dental therapist bill. “Lack of access to dental services is an issue that affects urban and rural areas of Wisconsin.”

More than 20 states and the military allow EFDAs, Felzkowski and Plumer said.

Matt Crespin, associate director of the Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin and a dental hygienist, said the organization supports the addition of dental therapists and EFDAs. But the group is concerned that the EFDA bill would allow EFDAs to do some scaling, or removal of plaque and other hard debris, which he said they wouldn’t be trained to do as hygienists are.

Scaling "is not part of an EFDA scope,” Crespin said.

Borgerding called that stance “hypocritical” since dental hygienists have strongly supported authorizing dental therapists, who likewise would perform services dentists now provide.

“The technical colleges we’ve spoken to are willing and very ready to train EFDAs to adequately scale,” Bogerding said. “Any concern over that is just purely out of scope protection.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.