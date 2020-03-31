Wisconsin launches child care portal; providers warn public health crisis could 'decimate' strained system

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families has launched an effort to connect frontline workers with child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but child care advocates say without intervention the state could emerge from the public health crisis with an even worse shortage.

People in jobs deemed essential by Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency health orders -- including medical providers, food service and grocery workers, and protective services -- can use a new portal on the DCF website to submit requests for care or search a map of child care centers with space available.

Child care providers can use the site to update their availability to serve in existing centers, new emergency centers or in the homes of essential workers.

While the effort is working, existing child care centers are struggling to keep the doors open amid parents’ concerns about exposing their kids and competition from pop-up care centers, said Ruth Schmidt, executive director of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association.