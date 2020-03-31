Wisconsin launches child care portal; providers warn crisis could 'decimate' strained system

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families has launched an effort to connect frontline workers with child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but child care advocates say without intervention the state could emerge from the public health crisis with an even worse provider shortage.
People in jobs deemed essential by Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency health orders — including medical providers, protective services and food service and grocery workers — can use a new portal on the DCF website to submit requests for care or search a map of child care centers with space available.
Child care providers can use the site to update their availability to serve in existing centers, new emergency centers or in the homes of essential workers.
While the effort is working, existing child care centers are struggling to keep the doors open amid parents’ concerns about exposing their children to the virus and competition from pop-up care centers, said Ruth Schmidt, executive director of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association.
“Some of it is hurry up and wait,” Schmidt said. “There’s also just a sense that parents if at all possible want their children at home right now."
The WECA is circulating a petition calling on state lawmakers to pass a package of protections for the roughly 22,000 early childhood educators who earn a median wage of just over $10 an hour. Included in the request are $250 a week in hazard pay and health insurance coverage for those workers who are putting themselves at risk.
Schmidt said without intervention an already strained system may not survive the public health crisis.
“This has the potential to just decimate it,” Schmidt said.
After a March 19 executive order limiting child care centers to no more than 10 staff members and 50 children, the DCF completed a statewide survey of medical and child care providers to determine the need and availability of care.
DCF has identified a surplus of 1,047 slots in Dane County while currently fielding requests for 288 children needing care, said agency spokesman Tom McCarthy.
The DCF is now assessing the needs of essential workers outside the health care industry.
The Madison School District has directed teachers to secure child care — either in home or at a center — as they begin teaching from home during a statewide school closure.
"We expect the demand to continually grow, while the supply shrinks due to the spread of COVID-19," McCarthy said. "That is why we are doing everything we can to help providers stay open, healthy and safe."
Last week UW Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Epic Systems Corp. announced plans to open a temporary child care center within a few weeks at 5301 Tokay Boulevard.
Schmidt said there is still capacity in the system, though she expects demand to grow as the state surveys additional tiers of essential workers.
Instead of calling on volunteers, Schmidt said the state should find a way to pay unemployed educators to provide in-home child care.
“It really would be best not to have 50 kids and 10 adults in one space,” she said.
