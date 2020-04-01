Wisconsin launches child care portal; providers warn COVID-19 crisis could 'decimate' strained system

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families is trying to connect frontline workers with child care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but child care advocates say without intervention the state could end up with an even worse provider shortage.

People in jobs deemed essential by Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency health orders — including medical providers, protective services and food service and grocery workers — can use a new portal on the DCF website to submit requests for care or search a map of child care centers with space available.

Child care providers can use the site to update their availability to serve in existing centers, new emergency centers or in the homes of essential workers.

Child care centers are struggling to keep their doors open amid parents’ concerns about exposing their children to the virus and competition from pop-up care centers, said Ruth Schmidt, executive director of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association.

“Some of it is hurry up and wait,” Schmidt said. “There’s also just a sense that parents if at all possible want their children at home right now.”