Wisconsin issues health alert as flu and RSV cases increase, hospitalize children

Unusually early increases in flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are triggering many hospitalizations, especially among children, Wisconsin health officials said Wednesday in issuing an alert about the situation.

“Wisconsin hospitals are already seeing an alarming number of hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses,” Karen Timberlake, secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said in a statement. “It is essential for Wisconsinites to get their updated COVID-19 booster and annual flu vaccine to protect their health, especially with the holiday season right around the corner.”

RSV cases started spiking last month, well before the typically rise in December. Now flu activity is picking up, with high levels in northeast Wisconsin and moderate levels in the southern and western parts of the state, according to a new report this week. COVID-19 is still spreading, with 458 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus around the state as of Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association said.

"This is the first year that three severe respiratory viruses are circulating simultaneously with significant increases in cases being reported," said the alert to health care providers.

UW Health said this week its emergency rooms and urgent care centers are "very busy," following record numbers of urgent care visits in September and October.

The organization urged patients with common colds to manage symptoms at home and parents who suspect RSV in children to call their pediatrician's office to find out the best way to seek care.

DHS said that with the viruses at high levels nationwide, the respiratory infection season in Wisconsin this fall and winter has the potential to be severe, especially for young children and older adults.

The department urged Wisconsinites 6 months and older to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines, which can be given at the same time.

Officials said everyone 5 years and older should get an updated COVID-19 booster when eligible, especially older people, young children, pregnant people and those with chronic health conditions. The shots are partly targeted at omicron variants, which are circulating most widely.

However, only 12.3% of residents had received an updated COVID-19 booster as of last week. In Dane County, the figure was 22.5%.

As of last week, 23% of state residents and 36.2% of those in Dane County had received annual flu shots this year.

To prevent further spread of respiratory viruses during upcoming holidays, officials said people should frequently wash their hands and if sick stay home and talk to their doctor about getting tested for COVID-19, flu, RSV or other respiratory viruses.