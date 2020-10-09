Wisconsin hospitals, businesses team up on campaign to stop COVID-19 spread

Groups representing Wisconsin hospitals, businesses and local governments and the UW System teamed up Friday to launch a campaign to urge the public to help reverse the state's record surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The "Stop the COVID Spread!" campaign, announced the day after the state reported a record 3,132 new infections and had a record 907 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, plans public service announcements and a digital ad campaign. The messages will ask people to wear masks, wash their hands, maintain distance from others and abide by other recommendations by health officials.

The coalition includes the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Wisconsin Counties Association, Wisconsin Grocers Association, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, and Wisconsin Restaurant Association, along with more than 15 other groups.

“These are some of Wisconsin’s most influential organizations, now aiming that influence at COVID," said Eric Borgerding, CEO of the hospital association.

“Many of us are done with COVID-19," said Kurt Bauer, CEO of WMC. "Unfortunately, the pandemic is not done with us.”

This story will be updated.

