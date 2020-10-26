Wisconsin health officials worry about COVID-19 contact tracers getting overwhelmed

A key element of Wisconsin's plan to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be difficult.

With an average of 3,400 daily cases reported in the last week in Wisconsin, and an additional 3,626 positive tests confirmed in Sunday's update, contact tracers are now so overrun that some have begun to wonder whether they can keep up with the task at hand. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is approaching 200,000

“That’s a very valid question. I’ve been in many meetings where it’s been asked,” said Kim Goffard, communicable disease nurse supervisor in Winnebago County, among the state’s hardest-hit places. “At what point is enough enough?”

Some Wisconsin counties are so strapped that they're now asking infected residents to reach out to their contacts themselves. That's why Dane County, the second-most populous in the state, said in a news release it has switched to a “crisis model” of contact tracing.