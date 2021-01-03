 Skip to main content
Wisconsin health officials report 5 new deaths among COVID-19 cases
Wisconsin health officials report 5 new deaths among COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

Wisconsin health officials reported 2,446 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began up to 486,531 infections. 

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported just five new deaths among COVID-19 cases, below the seven-day average of 26 daily deaths. Reporting is typically lower on Sundays and Mondays.

Wisconsin has now seen a total of 4,875 deaths because of COVID-19. 

The seven-day average for the daily case count was 2,244 on Sunday. 

Also Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 51 new hospital admissions, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state up to 1,069. Of those, 225 were in the Intensive Care Unit, a decrease of five from the previous day. 

Nearly 4,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of some we've lost.

