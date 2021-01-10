 Skip to main content
Wisconsin health officials report 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, just 2 new deaths
Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,832 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total for confirmed cases up to 506,890. 

Just two new COVID-19 deaths were reported, but numbers are typically lower on Sundays and Mondays. The total number of deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin now stands at 5,157, according to the department's data dashboard. 

Sunday's daily case count was below the seven-day average for new cases, which was 2,908. 

A total of 22,378 people have been hospitalized, up 52 from the day prior, according to the Department of Health Services. 

Nearly 4,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of some we've lost.

