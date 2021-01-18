Wisconsin health officials report 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Sunday

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
NIAID-RML
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,606 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and just one new death, though numbers reported are typically lower on Sundays and Mondays.
The statewide total for COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began now stands at 521,794. A total of 5,451 Wisconsinites have died because of the virus.
The single death follows a record-breaking number of deaths reported Saturday:
128 additional COVID-19 deaths in a single day.
Also Sunday, the department of health reported 50 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people hospitalized up to 23,076.
Of those who have been infected, 490,043, or 94%, have recovered so far, the department of health said.
A city changed: See photos of Madison before and after COVID-19
Mifflin Street before and after
The 50th Mifflin Street Block Party on April 27, 2019, above, and the same location on Wednesday.
STEVE APPS/JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
State Street before and after
Runners racing up State Street on April 27, 2019, during the annual Crazylegs Classic in Madison, above, and the same spot on Thursday.
STEVE APPS/JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Union Terrace before and after
More than 1,000 signature chairs waiting to be carried down to the Memorial Union Terrace on April 18, 2019, and an empty upper patio on Wednesday.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Capitol Square before and after
People shopping on the first day of the Dane County Farmers Market on April 13, 2019, on Capitol Square in Madison, above, and the same spot Thursday.
STEVE APPS/AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
State Capitol before and after
Drummers making their way to the state Capitol for the annual State of the Tribes address on April 9, 2019, above, and the same spot Thursday.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison campus before and after
Pedestrians waiting to cross University Avenue on the UW-Madison campus on April 10, 2019, above, and the same spot Wednesday.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Golf course before and after
Golfers walking up the 4th fairway at Glenway Golf Course in Madison on April 1, 2019, above, and the same spot Wednesday.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.