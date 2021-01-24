Wisconsin health officials report 1,119 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,119 COVID-19 cases Sunday, the lowest daily total since September.

There were six new deaths in the state, bringing the total to 5,691.

Wisconsin has now seen a total of 532,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the health department’s data.

The additional cases reported Sunday were lower than the seven-day average for new cases of 1,596. The seven-day average has been dropping since Jan. 11, when the average cases confirmed that week were 2,915.

The state was averaging about 6,500 cases a day in mid-November.

The six new deaths were also significantly lower than the seven-day average of 34 deaths, though numbers are typically lower on Sundays and Mondays.

The state health department also reported an additional 67 COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday, bringing the total number of people hospitalized because of the contagious virus up to 23,692.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

