Wisconsin health officials release COVID-19 guide for K-12 schools, activity 'decision tool'

Local health departments will work with schools to assess specific circumstances, DeSalvo said. If a student with COVID-19 is part of a small group in a single classroom with one teacher, with no use of the cafeteria and plenty of room for physical distancing, the school might continue in person, especially among older children.

But if it’s a kindergartner in close contact with many other youngsters, “you might have that whole classroom that would need to then be going to a virtual learning style for a little while,” DeSalvo said.

Several school districts in Dane County — including Madison, Monona Grove, Middleton-Cross Plains and Sun Prairie — plan to start the school year entirely online, at least through the first quarter. Other districts — such as DeForest, Edgerton and Verona — will offer some degree of in-person instruction.

The new decision tool can help people think about whether to pursue social activities or ways to make them safer, said Stephanie Smiley, interim administrator of the health department’s Division of Public Health. “Staying at home is the safest decision you can make,” she said.