Wisconsin Health Literacy to host free vaccine outreach event next week

A statewide organization that aims to raise awareness about health literacy is next Monday hosting a vaccine community outreach event to help ensure that the public has access to reliable and accurate information about COVID shots.

Wisconsin Health Literacy is hosting the free pre-summit affair in-person from 12:30-6 p.m. on April 4 at The Edgewater in Downtown Madison. Following that event is the Wisconsin Health Literacy Summit, which is also taking place at the hotel, located on 1001 Wisconsin Pl, on April 5-6.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend both events. Attendees, according to an event flyer, must show a printed or digital copy of their shot card at registration.

The pre-summit is slated to open with speaker Abdul El-Sayed, who served as the executive director of the Detroit Health Department in Michigan, as well as a health officer for the city of Detroit until he resigned to run for governor. An epidemiologist and host of podcast "America Dissected," El-Sayed will during his talk reflect on his experiences in his various roles.

There will also be a "Best and Promising Practices Panel" of speakers, as well as training sessions for health, digital and science literacy.

Planning for the pre-summit comes after the state's Department of Health Services in April 2021 announced $6.2 million in grants that were awarded to organizations across Wisconsin in order to promote equity in the statewide COVID-19 vaccine program. Many of those organizations will meet and network at the Monday event.

“There are people that have digital, language, and cultural barriers who haven’t had the same access to information and to making appointments that other residents have," said Margaret Marcou, Vaccine Community Outreach program project manager at Wisconsin Health Literacy, in a statement.

Marcou, as well as four Vaccine Community Outreach program regional specialists, are reaching out to all areas of the state to answer people's questions about the COVID shot. They are working with "community-based organizations, tribal governments and other nonprofits" to do so.

