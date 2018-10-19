Wisconsin, which has two confirmed cases of a rare paralyzing illness that mostly affects children, is investigating another six possible cases, a state health official said Friday.
At least 62 cases of acute flaccid myelitis, which causes muscle weakness or paralysis, have been confirmed in 22 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week.
Wisconsin’s two cases involve an adult from the southeastern part of the state and a child from the southern part, said Jennifer Miller, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health Services. Another six cases are under investigation, Miller said.
Nationally, about 90 percent of cases have been in children, with symptoms typically occurring about a week after they've had a fever and respiratory illness, the CDC said.
Symptoms include sudden arm or leg weakness and loss of muscle tone and reflexes. Some people have droopy faces or eyelids, difficulty swallowing or slurred speech. People with such symptoms should seek medical attention, the CDC said.
Similar outbreaks occurred in 2014 and 2016. Enteroviruses, which include polio, and the family of viruses including West Nile may be causing some cases, but an overall cause has been identified.
To help prevent the condition, health officials recommend polio vaccination, avoidance of mosquito bites and frequent hand washing.