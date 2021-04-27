Wisconsin has had 605 cases of COVID-19 in those fully vaccinated

"With such a small percentage of breakthrough cases, but with COVID-19 still active in our state, we continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated with one of the three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines available," Miller said.

The vaccines prevent disease and reduce serious illness and death, she said. "Plus, much like the flu vaccine, people who do become sick after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine tend to have milder symptoms," she said.

Dr. James Conway, a UW Health pediatrician and vaccine expert, called the very low rates of breakthrough cases "reassuring" and proof the vaccines are working as well or better than expected. But the cases also serve as a reminder that people should keep taking coronavirus precautions for now even if fully vaccinated, especially given that more contagious variants are circulating, health officials say.

In about half of Wisconsin's breakthrough cases, those infected reported no symptoms, Miller said. Breakthrough cases have occurred with each of the three vaccines and in all Wisconsin counties, she said. About 66% are female, about 40% are ages 65 and older and 25% are ages 18 to 40.